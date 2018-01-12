The Story of the East German Four-Seater Porsche 356 Replica

Long before the Porsche Panamera provided the automotive world with four-seater performance there was a little-known project that stretched out Porsche coupes. The story, as told by Porsche, is an interesting tale of automotive affection and politics. You see, after World War II when Germany was divided into East and West, residents of East Germany couldn’t exactly go out and get anything they wanted. The closed economy ruled by the Soviets made it impossible for East German residents to get their hands on cars such as Porsches.

That didn’t stop a couple of automotive engineering students from doing the next best thing, building their own Porsche replicas. In true Johnny Cash style, Faulk and Knut Reimann used spare parts to piece together their own version of Porsche’s original Porsche 356. Modifying bodies from the East German company Lindner, the two created what’s now known as the Lindner Coupe. To the naked eye, it looks just like a 356, only this model is a foot longer and has four seats.

After the brothers pieced together the first of what would be thirteen cars, they took a trip to the Porsche plant in Zuffenhausen. The plan was to upgrade the engine to help put their Lindner Coupe closer to the 356 it replicated. Legend has it that Ferdinand “Ferry” Porsche himself came to greet the twins at the plant. At first, Ferry wasn’t pleased to hear that these two had been making clones. But after talking to the twins for a bit, they won him over. Some say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.