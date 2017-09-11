Wingless, No-Cost 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Leaked

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 is out, addressing many of the issues Porsche purists argue about on various internet forums. With a manual transmission, 500 horsepower, and a 9000 RPM redline, what's not to love about Porsche's latest beefy track monster? According to Porsche, some people don't like the massive wing that characterizes the GT3. The Stuttgart natives have apparently devised a solution to this problem in the form of a free package, which completely removes the GT3's wing. With this package installed, is the new GT3 the ultimate driver's Porsche, or will purists still fork over half a million dollars for a 911R?

According to AutoEvolution, the 911 GT3 Touring Package has been leaked, just a day before its official unveiling at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Images of the wingless GT3 were apparently posted on Autopresse, but quickly shoved under the rug; it has since reuploaded the images after Instagram users snagged the pictures and information. Autopresse says that the package also adds rear seats and is manual only, coming at no additional cost to GT3 buyers. The Touring Package keeps the rest of the 911 GT3's track goodies including the car's 4.0-liter, 500-horsepower engine, so fans need not worry about compromise.

So why buy this more "civilized" track car over a regular 911 or 911R? The GT3 with Touring Package is being marketed as a more obtainable and affordable version of the 911R, borrowing many of the R's more accentuated visual features and manual transmission. This package is also meant for Porsche buyers who like the idea of a naturally-aspirated, 4.0-liter flat-six pushing 500 horses but want a more understated look, rather than the GT3's in-your-face, race car appearance.

If you're skeptical, we understand; Porsche promises to reveal more information about the Touring Package on September 12th, which will hopefully ease our concerns.