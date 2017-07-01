Porsche Sends Their Le Mans Winning 919 Hybrid Up The Hill At Goodwood

It's easy to tell from the video that Timo wasn't pushing the car 10/10ths up the hill, primarily because there is only one 2017 Le Mans winner. If he were to stuff the car into the brick wall in the upper section of the Goodwood driveway, he'd probably be excommunicated from the team, permanently. We wouldn't be surprised to see a 919 Hybrid take a new record up the Goodwood hill, what with the massive power output aided by the instant torque of the hybrid drivetrain, but it would certainly need a lot more downforce than a Le Mans-spec bodywork kit would provide in order to complete that feat.

In any case, it is special to see these seriously historically significant cars still taken out and beaten up from time to time, and that's what Goodwood is all about. This car made history just a few weeks ago, and they're not afraid to bring it out and show it off to their UK fans.