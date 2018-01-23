DroNet Uses Traffic Data to Teach Drones How to Fly in Urban Environments

While drone developers have largely relied on GPS signals to allow for autonomous navigation by unmanned aerial vehicles, the same strategy doesn’t entirely apply in urban environments. Drones have obstacle avoidance technology, yes, but this hasn’t yet arrived at the sweet-spot where UAVs can whir in between cars and pedestrians and perfectly avoid collision. The reaction time isn’t there yet, which is why the University of Zurich and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) Robotics are working on DroNet, a network allowing for safe autonomous UAV navigation through the streets of the average city.

According to the research paper published earlier this month, DroNet’s ultimate goal boils down to the paper’s headline: “Learning to Fly by Driving.” Essentially, this “neural network” provides drones with a steering angle to maintain course while avoiding obstacles in their paths, and a collision probability that will allow for rapid reaction and response time. Since drones don’t have an index of enough data for any given city to autonomously maneuver through it at low altitudes, and this study can’t safely procure data by piloting through a city and collecting it, DroNet’s researchers have taken the approach of using the data already collected by cars and bicycles of the metropolitan area in question. Apparently, this network will even allow for drones to maneuver autonomously through parking lots, corridors, and other indoor environments. Most impressive is the paper’s adamant stance that any and all findings resulting from this study are publicly released and shared with the robotics community.

Tech giants such as Google and DJI have been hard at work regarding cohesive air-traffic management systems, which would enable fleets of drones to fly concurrently without collision or endangering those below. It's important to sort this out before regulations inevitably allow for nationwide drone delivery and the amount of UAVs in our skies increases exponentially. The University of Zurich, alongside the NCRR Robotics lab, is simply focusing on the street-level issues of the autonomous drone delivery puzzle. Drones have to the safe enough and sophisticated enough to securely travel among our long-since standardized mediums of transportation if they want to stand a chance of becoming commonplace in the delivery industry.

Take a look at the University of Zurich's own promotional video for DroNet, courtesy of the school's Robotics and Perception Group.