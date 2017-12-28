Watch Sci-Fi Short Donny the Drone Starring Guy Pearce

With each passing year, the drone industry grows. Futurist Thomas Frey has predicted over 1 billion drones by 2030, and to many of us, that's less science-fiction and more realism than ever before. But what will it mean for our collective global society and our frameworks of cultural thinking when the skies are filled with artificially intelligent beings that we depend on for data and assistance? Donny the Drone (2017) posits questions like these.

Directed by Mackenzie Sheppard, the sci-fi short film runs a mere 10 minutes but packs quite a punch. It's visually lush and frankly, utterly stunning at points. One could look at this short and be won over by the idea that someday, perhaps in the next year or two, we'll be ready to sit through entire feature films that place an unmanned aerial vehicle as their protagonists. If Pixar can anthropomorphize rovers, and Duncan Jones can construct a relatable, sympathetic robot out of Chappie, why not a curious drone that traverses the globe, looking for truth and beauty? This particular short film certainly makes an argument for that potential.

Donny is voiced by Australian actor Guy Pearce and begins his story from the podium of a "World Time Magazine" ceremony where he's receiving the award for Person of the Year. If Guy Pearce delivering a speech from a TED Talk-esque stage seems familiar to you, don't worry, you're thinking quite clearly. The last time we saw this was in Luke Scott's supplemental marketing material for his father's Alien prequel, Prometheus. It's well worth a watch and freely available here.

Without further ado, here's Mackenzie Sheppard's Donny The Drone. Enjoy.