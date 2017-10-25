Caltech Opens CAST: a Drone-Lab Focused on Robots & UAVs

According to CAST’s director and a professor of aeronautics and bioinspired engineering, Morteza ‘Mory’ Gharib, “Most systems today are very good at solving, very rapidly, the problems that they have been trained to solve. But if you throw something unknown in front of them, they get confused…The systems are basically trained so much that they cannot see outside the box.” The goal at CAST, then, is to let those systems venture outside of their predetermined reactions, to expand their capabilities and ultimately behave independently of their current restricted programming.

"It’s not just ‘think outside the box.’ There is no box,” said Gharib.

The expertise on display at CAST is impressive. Experts from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory experts, as well as from its aeronautics, machine learning, geology, planetary science, and computer science fields comprise the crew of researchers and scientists. Gharib stated that everyone is targeting “moonshots,” or scientific challenges that seem far too ambitious to reach but hopefully create inspired, motivating results. The Pacific Crest Trail hike by Cassie is one of these said moonshots, as is an autonomous aerial ambulance capable of 150 mph speeds, and a fleet of camera-drones that efficiently creates large-scale maps.