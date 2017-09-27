Cleveland Indians Pitcher Trevor Bauer Lost One of His Drones

Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer is a drone enthusiast, and has been for quite some time now. He owns several unmanned aerial vehicles, and actually sliced his finger open before an important baseball game last October, while attempting to fix one of the rotors. That little accident cost him his starting position during a seemingly important game, which might have frustrated his teammates.

According to Bauer, he was pretty shocked at his drone’s ability to injure him. “I plugged it in, like I've done thousands and thousands of times, and for whatever reason it was sitting like this, I was plugging the battery in and my finger happened to be right here, and for whatever reason these three propellers didn't spin like they were supposed to and this one spun up at max throttle. It never happened to me before. I have no idea why it happened. And my finger just happened to be in the way of the prop and it cut me.”

While Bauer was inspired by Star Wars-themed drones back in 2013 to get his hands on a UAV himself, his favorite film of the saga is apparently The Phantom Menace. While there’s no accounting for taste, it’s pretty great to see a Major League Baseball star be so invested in recreational drone use that it actually jeopardized his baseball career for a few games. On Monday, his latest drone-related mishap occurred. Luckily, this one didn’t result in bodily harm, but Bauer seems hurt, regardless.