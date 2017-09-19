Parrot Ups Its Game With the Parrot Bebop 2 Power Drone

While we’ll have a full review of the Parrot Bebop 2 Power drone for you next week, an introductory look at the company’s new UAV seems in order.

We recently reported on their new Mambo FPV drone, which seemed like a fun, affordable way to get into first-person drone use. A few days later, Parrot revealed their new Bebop 2 Power drone, which seems like a substantial upgrade from not only its former model, but Parrot drones, in general.

With a significant revamping of its hardware and software, the Bebop 2 Power comes equipped with a new set of batteries that extend flight time to 30 minutes per pack. According to a company press release, it'll be compatible with the new Cockpitglasses 2 just like the Mambo FPV is, can alter its flight modes to focus on image stabilization, and stay in the air for up to a half hour at a time. Weighing only 1.15 pounds, the Bebop 2 Power can be launched simply by throwing it in the air, like the infamous Lily Next-Gen claimed it would be. Have a look at this promo video for the drone below to get a more informative look at the footage this thing can capture.