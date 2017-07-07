The BIKI Underwater Drone Is Designed Like a Fish, Can Dive 196 Feet

The portable underwater drone industry is on the upswing. Joining the top-tier Blueye Robotics' Pioneer underwater drone is BIKI. Unlike the Pioneer, which reportedly costs a few thousand dollars, the BIKI will be shipping this fall for a far more enticing price-point of $1,024. And if you pledge $599 right now, on BIKI's Kickstarter page, you'll get an "early-bird" offer consisting of the drone and a carrying bag.

While the Pioneer has virtual reality (VR) headset capabilities which allow you to have a more immersive experience and is able to reach 450 feet (giving you a more submerged experience), the BIKI has a few traits of its own that may tip it over the edge for consumers. Besides the aforementioned price-point advantage, BIKI has a 4K camera installed, and even two 114-lumen lights to help the little fish see clearer and help you take better photographs. The drone can also record up to 120 minutes of HD video on a 32-GB memory card.

How is this thing controlled? According to Robosea, "BIKI is the only underwater robot fish that applies the technology of infrared rays and features the functions of automated balance, obstacle avoidance, and return-to-base." You can either steer BIKI with the native remote or via an iOS/Android app. But the really cool thing is how this "robot fish" manoeuvres, in general. Take a look at this.