Truex Jr. Using Logano Scuffle as Extra Incentive to Repeat as NASCAR Cup Series Champion

Hopes of a 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship still are alive for eight drivers. Aside from the desire to be a series champion for the second consecutive year, Martin Truex Jr. has a little extra motivation to win it all—keeping Joey Logano from winning the championship.



"He won the battle, but he's not going to win the damn war," Truex Jr. said on Oct. 28 after Logano won the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. "I'm just not going to let him win [the championship]. I'm going to win it.”

Getty Images for NASCAR Joey Logano wins at Martinsville. Joey Logano and crew chief Todd Gordon celebate in victory lane at Martinsville Speedway after winning the First Data 500 on Oct. 28, 2018.

Truex Jr. took the lead from Logano on the final lap of the race, but the two made contact later on and the advantage fell in Logano's favor—considered a dirty move by Truex Jr.'s No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team.



"I took the lead from him fair and square, and then, he gave me a cheap shot,” Truex Jr. said. "It's a cheap win. I hope he's proud of himself. I'll remember that if he's in front of me coming to the checkered flag."



Logano’s race win at Martinsville guaranteed his advancement to the four-driver championship round of the playoffs in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18. Truex Jr. and the other six remaining playoff drivers have two more races to claim their championship four berths.



The move Logano pulled on Truex Jr. to retake his lead is referred to as a “bump and run” in the NASCAR world. It’s completely within the rules and is fairly commonplace on short tracks like Martinsville. It's a move that fans and competitors love or hate, seemingly depending on which drivers are involved, and more specifically, which driver is on the giving end and which is on the receiving end of the contact.



For some, the line between acceptable and unacceptable is dependent on whether or not the driver on the receiving end is wrecked out, which Truex Jr. was not. Instead, he finished third, also being passed by Denny Hamlin.

Getty Images for NASCAR Joey Logano takes the checkers. Joey Logano [22] takes the checkered flag, with Denny Hamlin [11] and Martin Truex Jr. [78] close behind in the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 28, 2018.

"You know, we didn’t wreck each other,” Logano said. "We bumped into each other a lot, and that is what this sport was built on. I know a lot of fans out there aren’t too happy about it, but it is racing, and that is what NASCAR is about and what stock car racing is.”



Even though the incident improved Hamlin’s finishing position by one, he was still wishing for a bigger clash in hopes of advancing further up the order.



"I knew it was coming, but I just hoped it would be a little more dramatic,” Hamlin said.

Don't forget to sign up Your Email Address