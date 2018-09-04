An Interview With Sir Jackie Stewart: The Legend Opens Up

Even if Sir Jackie Stewart were fictional, his story would still be worthy of Scottish mythology. He was a 15-year-old school dropout who matured into a three-time Formula One world champion, global TV commentator, and household name among racing fans and "normals" alike. An undiagnosed dyslexic, scolded in school for being "thick," the utterly insecure young Jackie became a mechanic at his father's service station in Dumbarton, Scotland, before getting his first taste of success as a globally-competitive clay pigeon shooter. His racing career kicked off at 23; just 11 years later, it was over. The "Flying Scot" retired at the height of his career, having survived the deadliest years in F1 as one of the sport's winningest drivers, and became an unyielding advocate for motorsport safety. In 1973, Sir Jackie was named Sports Illustrated magazine's "Sportsman of the Year," edging out both O.J. Simpson and the Triple Crown-winning Secretariat. As a commentator on ABC's Wide World of Sports, Jackie added color to everything from motor racing to figure skating, covering the 1976 winter and summer Olympics and the Indy 500. As a Formula One team owner in the 1990s, he and his son Paul assembled the F1 team that would later become Red Bull Racing. Now 79 years old, his well-hewn mischievous streak and no-nonsense approach to repartee—particularly regarding the sport he loves enough to be brutally frank with it when he needs to—remains intact. I sat down with Sir Jackie during Monterey car week to talk racing, mind control, and his toughest challenge yet. M.S.: What was your first time at Laguna Seca like? Sir J.S.: I think I first came here in 1964 to drive a Lotus Cortina. Oh, the white with the green... Yeah, and then I came back in 1970 to drive a Lola Can-Am car. Well, those are two very different experiences. Yeah, and I also, I think the first year I came with Rolex here, I drove Nuvolari's Alfa Romeo [P3] that he won all the races, 1930 or '31 car, and [F1 legend Juan Manuel] Fangio drove in front of me and Phil Hill drove behind me. Wow, that's… It was just one of these great events that you get to do. But we were going on. We were moving. And this car of the late '20s, early '30s, Nuvolari's car was just one of the best cars I've ever driven. Really? Of any type. Of any era? Absolutely. The handling I'm saying, the balance of the car.

Going back to the beginning. What happened when the first Jaguar came to your parents’ dealership in Scotland? Yes, we had to enlarge the showroom. My dad started the garage and my brother and I were in it, and when we got the Jaguar dealership, we had to improve the facilities, so we had an extension of a bigger showroom, a lubrication bay area. That was my job. The lubrication bay. I was serving petrol to begin with, then I did the lubrication bay, and then I became a mechanic and six years I became a journeyman mechanic and it was then that I started to drive racing cars. Not until I was 23 years of age. By standards now, that's kind of late. Yeah, because now kids are, you know, Lewis Hamilton's currently leading the world championship. He started racing at the age of eight, karting. His father took four jobs to keep enough money to get this boy through the best possible engines, gearboxes and tires, and here he comes today, a multiple world champion. Before karting, it was Formula Ford. I didn't do Formula Ford either, there was no Formula Ford in my day, so you started with sports cars. One of our customers had a Porsche Super 90 and I was the mechanic who serviced it and looked after it and other people raced it. And an AC Bristol also, and once or twice they damaged the cars, and this young man [Barry Filer], who was not allowed to race himself—he was an only son and he had a lot of money, the family had a trust that would not allow him to race—and he said, "Well, as a little reward for all your hard work, somebody else bashed the car around a little bit." He said, "Why don't you do it?" And I finished second in this Porsche. In the Super 90? Yes, in the Porsche Super 90. And then, the second race I won. At the time, you were shooting competitively. Shooting for Great Britain. Shooting for Scotland to begin with, and then Great Britain in trap shooting. Went 'round the world doing it. Shot against the Americans quite a lot in the World Championships, European Championships. Didn't win the World Championships, finished sixth. Won the European, Mediterranean, the British, the Scottish, the Irish, the Welsh, and the English. And then I got married to Helen in 1962, and marriage is a very expensive business, so I couldn't be an amateur shooter and a husband with a wife. So I retired from shooting and just worked in the garage and it was then that I started to race.

Is there anything about shooting that helped you in racing? Oh yes. I've got a big thing about mind management: Don't get angry. Because when you get angry, you say things that later you wish you had never said. You make bad decisions. I removed emotion and I learned to do that from shooting, because when you got up in the morning and you're shooting in the world championship or the European championship, or just any event you are on lock tight. If you removed emotion, you're more relaxed, and you didn't miss the first target, because in shooting, if you miss a target, you never get it back. If I made a mistake in a racing car, I could always make it up. So, I learned a lot from my shooting and I did that until my marriage and, honestly, I couldn't afford them both and I was lucky enough have Barry Filer, and then the Ecurie Ecosse saw me race and got me… The Scottish racing team ... Yes, and then Ken Tyrrell saw me racing, saw me winning in difficult circumstances with sometimes not the most modern car. So he got me into single-seaters and took me all the way through until I retired.

