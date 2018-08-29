Koenigsegg Could Race the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2020

Starting in 2020, the FIA World Endurance Championship will replace its fastest class of cars (LMP1) with "hypercar concept" prototypes. Eponymous Christian von Koenigsegg is enamored with this development and revealed in a recent interview that he may enter his car company into this new racing series.

"This is great. We're so excited by it," Koenigsegg told Top Gear. "What I've understood is the final regulations are not finished yet, but we're looking at them very closely."