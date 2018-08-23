Haas F1 to Retain Santino Ferrucci in Junior Driver Program

Santino Ferrucci, the 20-year-old American driver who was banned from the Trident Formula 2 team and subsequently relocated to IndyCar for the time being, will be retained by Haas F1 in its junior program.

Questions arose after Ferrucci's incident with Trident F2 teammate Arjun Maini in which he purposely crashed into the latter on the cooldown lap after a race, leading to his release from the organization. With the Connecticut native's career in jeopardy, he was recently signed to a two-race commitment with Dale Coyne Racing to compete in IndyCar's final two rounds of the season at Portland and Sonoma.

Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner made the announcement that the U.S. team would stay pledged to Ferrucci during a pre-Belgium Grand Prix press conference, telling reporters:

“The guy is trying to make a career and in the end, we don’t want to pull the rug under his feet.”