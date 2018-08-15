This Video Shows That Race Car Maintenance Isn't Always Difficult

Stephan Papadakis, owner of the successful Papadakis Racing Formula Drift team, has been showcasing some behind the scenes content in between the rounds of the 2018 FD season.

He previously disassembled the 1,000-horsepower four-cylinder engine from driver Fredric Aasbo's Toyota Corolla drift car, and in another clip, he took the Corolla to get dyno tested where it reached the almighty four-digit power figure.

For Papadakis' recent behind the scenes video, he explains how easy simple maintenance can be when it comes to purpose-built drift machines. He changes the oil in Aasbo's power-crazed Corolla, a relatively similar task to doing the same in a consumer car. In all, there are some quirks that make it different than a Corolla from the factory, but it's still straightforward and can be done by almost anyone with the proper tools. The oil tank, for example, is in the cabin with the driver, though blocked off to adhere to Formula Drift rules. Papadakis then goes on to show viewers how they are probably pouring oil bottles wrong and have been all their lives, but as they say, if you know—you know.

To get all of the details, check out Papadakis Racing's how-to video below.