Track/Side: Road America Provides Beautiful Scenery for Damn Near Everything

IMSA brought its circus to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin last weekend for the ninth stop of its twelve-race season. Caleb Jacobs has the WeatherTech Series race recap along with more photos from the sanctioning body's premier league, and here, you'll be able to find some of our best shots from the various series that accompany America's big-time sportscar racing organization.

On hand were three other traveling championships comprised of amateur, semi-pro, and aspiring pro drivers: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Porsche GT3 Cup, and the Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge. The first two are single-make series using spec Huracans and, you guessed it, 911 GT3s. The Continental race is a mixed-make series featuring the Grand Sport class, Touring Car Racing, and the Street Tuner category. Here's a look at some of the hardware from all three series: