Manthey Porsche Nabs GTE-Pro 1-2 Finish at Le Mans

Manthey Porsche led every lap of the 2018 Le Mans 24 Hours with its No. 91 Porsche 911 RSR entry starting on pole and the No. 92 "Pink Pig" car taking eventual class victory in GTE-Pro.

The team's two retro-liveried machines showed the pace all week in practice and in qualifying ahead of the race. First off, it was Gianmarina Bruni in the No. 91 that wowed the field as he set a lap record around la Sarthe on Wednesday to gain provisional pole which would then become a reality for Saturday's race start. His crew then held the lead until the fourth hour in which the No. 92 RSR took over the top spot and commandeered it until the checkered flag on Sunday morning.

Manthey's driver lineup of Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor, and Kevin Estre piloted the No. 91 to victory with the latter of those three taking the walk-off lead in the relatively early stages during hour four.

The "Pink Pig" RSR played its strategy right come nightfall and found itself at a massive advantage over the rest of the field as a yellow-flag period saw others pit, only to be held up by a red light at the end of the lane. This resulted in the No. 68 Ford GT falling back and suffering a crucial wait while both Porsches ran rapidly at the front of the field.

Estre was driving during this stint and was able to work up a two-minute lead over the main group.