MotoGP Eyeballs Possible Rio de Janeiro Grand Prix in 2021

A brand new track nestled in the heart of one of the busiest metropolises in the world, Rio de Janeiro, could host the first MotoGP race held in Brazil since the series' departure from the Latin American country in 2004.

Dorna Sports, MotoGP's governing body, confirmed that a preliminary agreement has been signed for a new event to be added to the 2021 racing calendar. The "Brazilian GP," as the statement released on Friday referred to it, will potentially take place at a racing venue pioneered by a company called Rio Motorsports, who appears will also be the primary race promoter in South America.

Rio Motorsports is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro and it claims to have local and international investors whose "primary purpose is building and exploring new race tracks in Brazil." Together with Dorna Sports, it aims to build a new venue that will replace the now-defunct Jacarepagua race track, which was dismantled to become an Olympic Park for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games held in Rio.