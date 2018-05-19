Audi's Daniel Abt Wins the Formula E Berlin E-Prix on Home Soil

From that point on it was simply cruise control for the German, as he had built a nearly four-second gap to second place. Little did Abt know that just a few laps later, his hard work (and gap) would be wiped clean when a pit-stop snafu forced him to wait for Sebastian Buemi to enter his garage before he could exit and rejoin the race. The hiccup cost Abt almost 3.5 seconds, shrinking his gap to di Grassi to only 0.6 seconds.

The Audi driver regained concentration and laid down the fastest lap of the race, ultimately growing his lead to nearly seven seconds by the time the chequered flag dropped. Rounding up the top 10 were Buemi in fourth, Turvey, Evans, Bird, Engel, Lotterer, and Heidfeld in 10th.

The Formula E circus now heads to Switzerland for the Zurich E-Prix which will take place on June 10.