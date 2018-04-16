Piotr Wiecek Gets Two Wins in Motegi Super Drift

Last week was the first round of the 2018 Formula Drift season in Long Beach, California. Fredric Aasbo grabbed first place , with Forrest Wang and Piotr Wiecek rounding out the top three, respectively. Wiecek has had two great back-to-back weekends following up his strong Long Beach finish with two wins at the Motegi Super Drift Challenge.

The Motegi Super Drift Challenge is a two-day challenge which works around IndyCar's Grand Prix of Long Beach. Formula Drift says it is designed to entertain the Grand Prix of Long Beach crowds and expose new fans to the sport.

The challenge takes the top eight Formula Drift drivers, from the Long Beach round, to compete for prize money paid for by Motegi Racing. The drivers do not score points for the Formula Drift championship, they strictly compete for the prize purse.

Wiecek dominated the challenge both days. Wang followed up his strong Long Beach second place showing by coming in second day one, and third on day two. Trenton Beechum came in third on day one and Justin Pawlak came in second day two.

“What an incredible weekend!” Piotr Wiecek told Formula Drift. “This is such an amazing track and I’m so happy to be here, and to win both events. I’m also happy that my wife and son were able to join me for the first time at such a special occasion. This was brilliant, and I must give special thanks to James (Deane) and Micheal (Sheehan) who did a great job in the paddock and as spotters. It was great fun and I hope I will be able to repeat it as soon as possible.”

All of the drivers are getting ready for the next round of the 2018 Formula Drift season in Orlando, Florida April 27-28.