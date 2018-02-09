Hyundai Will Race the i30 N TCR in Pirelli World Challenge

Hyundai is expanding its global motorsport presence with the introduction of the i30 N TCR to America's Pirelli World Challenge series. It will compete against other turbocharged, front-wheel-drive compacts including race versions of Volkswagen's Golf GTI and the Audi RS3.

Although Hyundai doesn't sell the i30 N here in the States, the TCR-variant already exists elsewhere, meaning it will only take minor modifications to qualify for PWC competition. It's also because of this that Hyundai won't be building a Veloster N race car for the series. Instead, teams will be working with this version of the 350-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo hatch.

That power is relayed to the front wheels via a six-speed sequential gearbox which is just one of many genuine motorsport parts on the i30 N. Handling is well-sorted with the McPherson strut front suspension and multi-link rear, a worthy combo to support the lightweight construction designed especially for global touring car competition by Hyundai. Stopping duties are performed by six-piston Brembos in the front along with 15-inch discs, complementing the two-piston, 10.9-inch rears.