Best Tire Traction Mats: Add Additional Tire Traction To Your Vehicle

Works well in hot and cold climates. It has a widely-spaced mesh design that makes it lightweight and easy to clean. It comes with a carry bag. Rolls up neatly for easy storage. Takes seconds to install.

You may struggle to fix it under your tires. Has a strong odor when new.

Affordable. Made of durable and long-lasting PVC. It can be used on almost any loose or slippery surface. Rolls up easily for storage. It comes with a fabric cover with a Velcro closure and a carrying handle.

Expensive. The shovel end and nubs may melt in the sun or if your tires spin too fast on them.

Made of super tough and durable material. Features a teeth-like structure that interlocks with your tire’s treads. Includes built-in shovels at each end that effectively dig into the surface. Designed with comfortable handles.

A pair of UV-stabilized nylon traction mats that offer an easy way to get your vehicle out of a muddy, snowy, or sandy surface.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Tips

You may not have total control of your vehicle after getting it unstuck. That’s why you should ensure that you have a clear path to avoid collisions when your ride gains momentum.

Remember to drive slow on the traction mat to avoid wearing out the nubs, especially if you have plastic mats. Under the intense pressure of a spinning wheel, the plastic may thin or melt easily.

After using the mats, clean them and store them in a storage bag in a cool place. Avoid exposing them to direct UV rays, which can weaken or melt the nubs.

Traction mats may not be strong enough to help you get out of a huge pothole or bridge the gap on the surface. In that case, consider carrying a plank of wood that’s coated with abrasion-resistant material.

FAQs

Q: Is a tire chain better than a tire traction mat?

A: It depends on the level of convenience or comfort you desire as you ride. You’d have to pre-install a tire chain for optimal traction throughout your ride, meaning that your ride may feel a bit rough. It offers the best traction on snow and ice, but it’s a costly device in comparison to traction mats. A tire chain can also damage the tires if installed incorrectly.

Q: Should you use a traction mat with a plank of wood?

A: It’s unnecessary to install a plank of wood under the traction mat. Most traction mats are made of a non-slip material that can help your tires gain forward momentum without the extra leverage. However, you can consider doing so when the traction mat is worn out and isn’t working for you. Just be sure to strap the mat on the plank of wood to ensure it doesn’t slip off when the tires slide on it.

Q: Will a single tire traction mat be enough?

A: One traction mat won’t do you any good unless you ride a motorcycle. The other tires will keep spinning in place and the mat will be useless. Try to get at least a pair and place both at either the front or rear wheels, depending on the direction you want to go.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Maxtrax Vehicle Recovery and Extraction Device. It has a strong structure that can accommodate large and heavy vehicles. It’s also super easy to shove under the tire.

If you are looking for a more budget-friendly option that can make tire extraction easier, consider the Snow Joe TrackAssist.