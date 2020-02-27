Chrysler’s CPO Warranty

Entering our 7th season of /DRIVE on NBC Sports, and with millions of YouTube and Facebook followers, The Drive is a leading authority of all things automotive.

The Chrysler Group LLC’s Certified Pre-owned Vehicle (CPO) program allows buyers to have some peace of mind when buying a pre-owned vehicle under the Chrysler, Jeep, or Ram brands. It might be more expensive than a regular used car, but it will still be cheaper than newer vehicles while having similar benefits. Each car in the CPO program goes through a stringent certification process to ensure that all the components are up to scratch. The program offers a bumper-to-bumper warranty known as the 3,000-mile Maximum Care Warranty. It lasts for either three months or 3,000 miles, depending on which comes first. It also has a 100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty that’s valid for seven years, or 100,000 miles from the original date of sale of the vehicle.

Chrysler CPO Warranty At-A-Glance 3 months or 3,000 miles Bumper-to-Bumper 7 Years or 100,000 miles Powertrain 24 hours/day up to $100 Roadside Assistance Pros Warranty is transferable for a fee

Towing is included in the powertrain warranty

Long 7-year coverage

Includes roadside assistance

Rental car coverage Cons Doesn’t include perforation damage

No coverage for business or commercial vehicles

Deductible fee of $100 per repair

Warranty In-Depth All vehicles in the Chrysler certified pre-owned program, including Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram vehicles, undergo a 125-point inspection for appearance and mechanical problems. They are also checked for no frame damage or aftermarket modifications that could affect the function, safety, or emissions of the vehicle. Any missing paperwork like the owner’s manual is replaced, and a Carfax® vehicle history report is generated. All eligible vehicles have to be less than 5 years old and have fewer than 75,000 miles on the odometer at the time of purchase. The Chrysler CPO warranty is actually two warranties in one, and it has some extra perks. The powertrain warranty is valid for the remainder of the car’s 7-year/100,000-mile warranty from the time it was first sold. The bumper-to-bumper warranty, also known as the Maximum Care Warranty, is valid for three months or 3,000 miles. If the car is still under the new vehicle basic limited warranty, then the 3,000-mile maximum care limited warranty will only take effect once it has expired. Both warranties are redeemable at any dealership throughout the U.S. Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage The Maximum Care component of the warranty is valid for three months or 3,000 miles. If the car has fewer than 36,000 miles on the odometer and is less than 3 years old, the bumper-to-bumper warranty will take effect after the new vehicle's basic limited warranty expires.



Some of the components covered under the bumper-to-bumper warranty are all electrical systems, air conditioning, front suspension, brakes, torsion bars, and all engine computers. It also covers all liftgate, trunk, seat, hood, window, and door mechanisms.



Items not covered include parts that wear out, like tires, wipers, brake shoes, rotors, and drums. Also excluded are remote transmitters and body and paint repairs, including dents and soft trim items. Powertrain Coverage The 100,000-mile CPO powertrain limited warranty is valid for seven years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Since all CPO vehicles are guaranteed to have less mileage and be a maximum of 5 years old, buyers can generally enjoy the benefits of this warranty for around one to two years.



Some of the components covered under the powertrain warranty are the engine, including the gaskets, seals, tensioners, belts, turbocharger, oil pump, water pump, intake, exhaust manifolds, and the cylinder head assembly. The powertrain warranty also covers the transmission and suspension components of the car. Additional Coverage There are also additional perks available such as car rental coverage when a major component fails with limitations of up to $35 per day and $175 maximum per occurrence. Roadside assistance is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with a limitation of $100 per occurrence. Another perk is the First Day Rental Allowance, which provides a rental vehicle or taxi cab fare when the car goes in for a service or same-day mechanical repairs. The First Day Rental Allowance has a limitation of $35. There are also options to choose certified upgrade plans such as the Certified Added Care and Certified Maximum Care packages. These upgrade plans offer lifetime coverage. Having a lifetime warranty obviously costs more and the car has to meet certain requirements. There are different lifetime certified warranty plans to cover various components and you can decide how much to spend.

What We Like The bumper-to-bumper warranty is pretty comprehensive and together with the powertrain warranty will cover most of the potentially expensive repair costs. The warranties are transferable, which could make selling the car easier, although there’s a $150 charge for the transfer.



Some of the perks like getting a rental vehicle when the car is in for repairs and a towing service are bound to come in handy and will probably be used sooner or later. As part of the deal, you also get an active three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio. The whole point of a certified pre-owned vehicle is to get a car with a recent model year with a guarantee that it will run properly. In this respect, the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties assure the owner that they won’t be left with potentially high repair costs should something go wrong. What We Don’t Like The duration of the bumper-to-bumper warranty is very short, at only three months or 3,000 miles. Many other manufacturers offer much longer bumper-to-bumper warranties on their CPO vehicles.

The fact that you have to pay the first $100 of any covered component during every visit means you could end up losing a lot of money. For major components, $100 might only be a fraction of the total cost, but with cheaper components, $100 might cover most of the costs. The car rental allowance of only $35 per day might also limit your options when choosing a rental vehicle.



The warranty does not cover ambulance costs, gas delivery, telephone, travel, or loss of income. It can also be voided by installing accessories except for Authentic FCS US LLC accessories from Mopar. Common Repair Costs Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Chrysler vehicles include the following: Chrysler 300: Brake pad replacement ($252-$267)

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Alternator replacement ($534-$644)

RAM: Air filter replacement ($70-$78) FAQs Q. How long is Chrysler’s CPO warranty? A. The powertrain warranty is valid for the remainder of the seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty. The bumper-to-bumper warranty is valid for three months or 3,000 miles, whichever comes first. Q. Are Chrysler CPO cars expensive? A. Chrysler certified pre-owned vehicles are generally cheaper than newer vehicles while being more expensive than a regular used vehicle. It’s worth noting that the warranties on the CPO vehicle are typically much shorter than a new vehicle, and when the limited warranty runs out, you will possibly have to pay for repairs out of your pocket. Q. What is the benefit of buying a Chrysler CPO car? A. Buying a CPO car allows those who possibly can’t afford a brand-new vehicle a chance to own a reasonably new car at a great price. In many cases, the car’s condition is as good as new, and the warranty is the assurance that the new owner won’t have huge maintenance bills. Is Chrysler’s CPO Warranty Worth It? The Chrysler CPO warranty is worth it because it gives you the opportunity to own newer vehicles without having to pay the brand-new price. As part of the deal, you get assurance that the car has been through a stringent certification process and that it has passed both mechanical and appearance tests. The warranties also give you the assurance that should there be any component fails, Chrysler will shoulder most of the costs. The warranties cover all Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep vehicles, so there is a large range to choose from.



The other perks like getting a towing service, rental vehicle, and the free SiriusXM satellite radio service make it more enticing. It’s advisable to pay a bit extra to get a Chrysler CPO car, rather than a regular used vehicle because the used car is more of a gamble and could end up costing more in the long run. This is especially true of high-performance models like the Jeep SRT, which tend to have high maintenance costs. For a copy of the limited warranties, you can contact your dealership or visit this website. More Information Here are a few more resources you can use: Chrysler Website

Chrysler Recalls

