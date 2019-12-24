Best Monopods: Get Clearer Images With These Top Picks

It's a little heavy, and the fluid foot gets sluggish in cold temperatures. Some complain the legs have too much play in them, and it can move at the slightest touch.

It's very sturdy, not too cumbersome, and easy to set up. It is tall enough to see over the crowd and needs little balance to stand alone with a video fluid head attached. It also extends to a great length.

The Manfrotto Xpro 5 features a fluid tech base so it moves smoothly in all directions. It has a quick power lock that enables users to set it up quickly. It also has versatile 3/8-inch and 1/4-inch screws to accommodate a variety of devices.

The legs are pretty thin and a little too flexible when fully extended. It is not as durable as more heavy-duty monopods. The main screw component may fail after a short period of use.

This monopod is simple, lightweight, and sturdy. It features clasps rather than twist locks and fits easily into a small or medium camera bag. It is compact when folded, so it's very convenient to carry around.

This bargain-priced monopod can support up to 3.3 pounds and is intended for small and compact camera systems. It includes a wrist strap, so you are less likely to drop your device.

The vertical movement may go from tight to very tight, and it may seize up on the horizontal movement. The feet may also break after a short period of use.

The base of the monopod is removable and can double as a small table-top tripod. It works with all SLR, DSLR, video cameras plus camcorders up to 13.2 pounds. Its leg extend to 73 inches, and the device comes with an eight-year warranty.

The Coman monopod weighs 3.9 pounds and has a folded length of 26 inches. It's aluminum and fosters 360-degree swiveling, 45-degree tilting in all directions, and a 90-degree drop notch to change from landscape to portrait mode.

Tips

When using a monopod, attach the camera using the mount. Before you release the camera, make sure it's securely fastened to the monopod.

After you secure the camera, extend the monopod to the proper length and position it to get the shot. You may need to use the ground or your stomach, or raise it above your head to get it into the right spot.

After you position the monopod, you must angle the camera. Look for a model that has a ball joint on top because that will make it easier for you to set the right angle.

The last thing you need to do is take the shot. You can set the camera to automatically take the shot if you need to position the device above your head.

FAQs

Q: What is the purpose of a camera monopod?

A: Monopods stabilize your camera when you take a photograph. They help steady a camera that has a heavy lens and can also be used if you want to use a camera to pan over the subject matter.

Q: Do I really need a monopod?

A: If you have a hard time keeping your hands steady when you take a photo, a monopod can be very helpful. It also allows you to use a slower shutter speed or lower ISO as well as a smaller aperture. However, it will not provide the same stability as a tripod.

Q: How do I choose a monopod?

A: There are several features you should consider when buying a monopod, including the load capacity, height, weight, and accessories.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best monopod is the Coman 73.2 inch Professional Monopod. It works with a variety of different cameras, and it's compact yet durable.

For a smaller and more budget-friendly option, consider the Manfrotto Compact Aluminum 5-Section Monopod.