Best Car Camping Tents: Indoor Comfort in the Great Outdoors

Tips

Park somewhere flat and level with enough space for your tent to sit behind the SUV. Check with the campsite to see if it has restrictions or rules on parking next to your tent.

If you’re only planning on using it in good weather, a three-season car tent should be sufficient. Four-season tents are designed for camping no matter what the weather and offer more protection from the elements.

If you need to drive your car during your camping trip, look for a car camping tent that can be detached and left to stand alone without any issues.

FAQs

Q: How big does my car tent need to be?

A: This depends on how many people will be using it. Small tents are easier to erect than extra large tents, but you also need enough space for everybody in your party to sleep, sit, and get dressed comfortably. As a rough guide, try to provide each person with approximately 30 square feet of space.

Q: What is no-see-um mesh?

A: This is the lightweight netting used to cover tent windows. The super tiny mesh lets air through but keeps even the smallest bugs and insects out of your tent.

Q: How do I clean my SUV camping tent?

A: We don’t recommend the washing machine. Instead, shake it out as best you can to remove any dry dirt and debris. Then sponge it down with warm soapy water. Make sure it’s completely dry, inside and out, before packing it away.

Final Thoughts

With a waterproof, universal design and space to sleep six adults, the Rightline Gear SUV Tent is our best overall car camping tent.

The 7-foot high Backroads SUV Tent is our best value pick.