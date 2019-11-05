Best Car Camping Tents: Indoor Comfort in the Great Outdoors
Combine outdoor and indoor space for a unique camping experience with these top car tents
- Best OverallRightline Gear SUV TentSummarySummary
This SUV tent is conveniently designed to fit any size vehicle with rear hatch or rear barn door and sleeps up to four adults. It comes with rainfly, carry sack, and sewn-in construction guidelines. Includes a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.ProsPros
Made from a water-resistant fabric with a bathtub-style groundsheet to keep water out and remove the need for a separate ground tarp.
Zip-up windows improve ventilation.ConsCons
Heavy at 20 pounds and difficult and time-consuming to set up or takedown. It only has one tent access door on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
- Best ValueBackroads SUV TentSummarySummary
A car tent to sleep five people with easily adjustable straps and universal design for seamless, easy fitting on any SUV or minivan. Built-in storm flaps and taped seams provide protection from the elements, while large door and mesh windows provide optimal ventilation.ProsPros
The tent includes a lantern holder and pockets for better organization and off-ground storage. More than sufficient headroom for tall adults with a max height of 7 feet.ConsCons
Poles are bamboo, super lightweight, and flexible, but not very sturdy in high winds. Rainfly may not adequately cover the door, and water can leak in at bottom of door.
- Honorable MentionKingCamp Melfi Plus SUV Car TentSummarySummary
An oversized, two-room SUV tent with over 7.5 feet of headroom, removable floor, and adjustable internal doors and windows for maximum ventilation, access, and versatility. Made from quality, quick-drying materials, this tent is water- and fire-resistant, and built to last. Includes carry bag with handles for easy storage and transport.ProsPros
The inner lining is made of breathable polyester to ensure the inside stays dry and comfortable in all conditions. Flysheet and doors roll up to serve dual functions as canopy and awnings.ConsCons
Setup instructions are minimal, making already relatively complicated construction difficult for anybody not familiar with tents. Velcro attachments between the wall and removable floor are not sufficient for poor weather.