As an automotive company with a good mix of luxury vehicles, BMW has a unique factory warranty that differs from most automakers in terms of coverage and length. BMW owners get the same general coverage, but the company lacks the usual bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties, rolling them up into one warranty instead. How effective is this comprehensive warranty? Read on to find out.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper/Powertrain Coverage : 3 years/50,000 miles

: 3 years/50,000 miles Corrosion Coverage : 12 years/unlimited miles

: 12 years/unlimited miles Maintenance Plan: 3 years/36,000 miles

Pros



Longer-than-average comprehensive coverage with original BMW parts

Good maintenance program for reducing frequent service costs and increasing peace of mind

Short adjustment period

Cons



No dedicated powertrain coverage

Limited BMW roadside assistance with free towing to a dealership

Warranty In-Depth

Most automakers separate the comprehensive (bumper-to-bumper) and powertrain coverages in the factory warranty, making them distinct in how long each one lasts. BMW, however, has taken a different approach with its factory warranty, offering just a single comprehensive warranty that does the job of both. Beyond the main coverage, the company also squeezes in a few extra perks that can actually save some money on service costs.

Comprehensive Coverage

BMW offers a single comprehensive warranty (they refer to it as a bumper-to-bumper warranty) which lasts for four years or 50,000 miles. The scope of the warranty is comprehensive, meaning almost everything on a vehicle is included in the coverage, just like normal limited warranties.

On the surface, the BMW warranty lacks any sort of traditional powertrain warranty. Coming with just a bumper-to-bumper warranty, it’s easy to assume that you won’t get the specialized coverage on engine, transmission, and drivetrain components a powertrain warranty provides.

In reality, however, BMW has simply eliminated the overlapping coverage comprehensive and powertrain warranties create. With the bumper-to-bumper warranty covering everything but normal wear items, all the same components a powertrain warranty covers are included with the bulk of BMW’s factory coverage.

Additional Coverage

Unlike many automakers that just stop with the traditional comprehensive and powertrain warranties, BMW offers a few extra coverages and perks to anyone who buys a new BMW vehicle. These extras either cover the car in a way that’s different from the main coverage or offer a unique value to the owner.

For extra protection, each BMW comes with a 12-year and unlimited-mile corrosion warranty that kicks in any time the vehicle needs a repair for surface rust. The lengthy coverage makes it easy to address critical surface and structural rust issues that would make the car unsafe to drive.

Somewhat unique to BMW, the company also offers a three-year and 36,000-mile maintenance period that covers the expenses of regular service the factory recommends for all new vehicles. Combined with the one-year adjustment period for fixing minor alignment issues, this maintenance period makes it easy to pay for minor necessary work.