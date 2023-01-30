Twitter Appears To Censor Doug DeMuro Video on Used Tesla Values Dropping

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk apparently doesn’t want the two mixing more, striking yet another post from the social media platform about the electric carmaker. Multiple Twitter users reported that Doug DeMuro’s popular video about Tesla’s used car prices falling couldn’t be reposted Monday with a picture saying “Nothing to see here,” when the YouTube link is added.

DeMuro’s original post has remained—preview and all—and some commenters were able to post the video. DeMuro told The Drive that he’s heard about the dustup, but said he hasn’t been directly impacted yet.

It’s not the first time Twitter and Musk have been criticized for apparently limiting critical posts about Tesla on the platform. Last year, anti-Tesla group The Dawn Project was prohibited from promoting a tweet about a full-page ad in The New York Times criticizing the automaker's Full-Self Driving suite of software in its cars. The ad was reportedly banned for “political speech.” The tweet was allowed by the site, The Verge reported in November, but was prohibited from being promoted, which could limit the tweet’s visibility for other users. In December, The Verge pointed to several Twitter accounts used by journalists who cover Musk that were banned.

While DeMuro’s tweet and linked video don’t appear to be banned in the same way as others, it points to a recurring theme for Musk, Twitter, and Tesla. Remember, Musk was the same person who, in 2018, floated the idea of “Pravda,” to track the credibility of journalists. DeMuro is easily one of the largest automotive content creators in the world, with millions of followers and a loyal and longtime audience for his reviews and news.

In the video, DeMuro outlines the reason Tesla prices may be falling: rising interest rates. He also cites rising supply and competitors as potential reasons as well.

“I am surprised this is happening now because the traffic to that video was effectively zero, and this has actually raised interest in it, even though it would’ve continued to just die out without it,” DeMuro told The Drive. “The video had a splash when it came out, it was cool, then it was slowing down like all videos do. And then this happened and actually revitalized discussion around it. So… bizarre timing."

We sent an email to Twitter to ask about the video, but hadn't yet heard back.