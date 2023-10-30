GM and UAW Sign Tentative Labor Agreement, Ending 45-Day Strike

It was Ford last week, Stellantis over the weekend, and now General Motors who was able to reach a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers to call off a strike that's lasted more than a month and cost Detroit's Big Three billions of dollars.

According to Automotive News, which cites sources familiar with the negotiations, the two parties reached a tentative deal Monday morning. GM nor the UAW have made any official statements, though reports claim an announcement is imminent.

As with the tentative deals struck between the union and Ford and Stellantis, the contract terms still need to be ratified by GM employees/UAW members. In this case, the deal will need to be analyzed and approved by over 46,000 members.

According to the report, GM was pressed even harder by the UAW over the weekend, when Local 1853, GM’s manufacturing complex in Spring Hill, Tennessee, joined the picket lines. The facility is responsible for building the profitable GMC Acadia, as well as the Cadillac XT5, XT6 SUVs, and Lyriq EV.

The roughly 45-day-long work stoppage has reportedly cost GM over $800 million, while also triggering over 2,500 temporary layoffs in other parts of the business due to the shut down of entire assembly lines.