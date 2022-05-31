China Bans Most Russian Planes From Airspace Because They’re Stolen

Even for planes that Russian carriers do rightfully own, without a supply of parts repairing those planes to international aviation standards will become virtually impossible. This was the reasoning of an earlier internal Russian governmental report that suggested a bleak future for domestic air carriers. The report detailed worst-case scenarios assuming that international sanctions on the country do not lift, with "the threat of stopping half to two-thirds of the fleet" by 2025 as aviation companies increasingly may have to cannibalize their remaining fleets of Western airliners for parts to keep the remaining ones flying. Unfortunately for domestic carriers, replacing those Boeing and Airbus crafts seems unlikely in the near future as the newest fully Russian produced commercial aircraft that could replace the Western-made jets, the Sukhoi Superjet 100, has been plagued with supply-chain issues in the face of sanctions and many carriers have expressed doubts about its operational costs and basic safety after the fatal crash of a Superjet 100 on Aeroflot Flight 1492.