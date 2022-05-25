BMW’s M Turns 50 This Month. What’s Your Favorite M Car?

Regardless, the company is marking the occasion with a 50 Jahre Edition of the current M3, which will be hard to find, so we thought it would be more interesting and relevant to ask our readers: What's your favorite BMW M car of all time? Surely, fan favorites like the E46 M3 and E39 M5 should be in the running but perhaps you've got a soft spot for less boxy, lower-slung M cars like the mid-engined M1 supercar or one of the Z-badged M Coupes or Roadsters? It's hard to argue against a good clown shoe and, in case you missed it, here's a fantastic piece from our own Mike Spinelli on how those cars, against all odds, came about. Or perhaps you are one of those odd ducks who can't get enough of the coupe SUV M's such as the X6 and X4 M Competitions.