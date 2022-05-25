BMW’s M Turns 50 This Month. What’s Your Favorite M Car?
Please, nobody say Supra.
This month marks BMW's high-performance M division 50th birthday. If that sounds older than it should be that's probably because the first actual M-badged car, the M1, only came on the scene in 1978, well after the subdivision's founding in May 1972.
Regardless, the company is marking the occasion with a 50 Jahre Edition of the current M3, which will be hard to find, so we thought it would be more interesting and relevant to ask our readers: What's your favorite BMW M car of all time? Surely, fan favorites like the E46 M3 and E39 M5 should be in the running but perhaps you've got a soft spot for less boxy, lower-slung M cars like the mid-engined M1 supercar or one of the Z-badged M Coupes or Roadsters? It's hard to argue against a good clown shoe and, in case you missed it, here's a fantastic piece from our own Mike Spinelli on how those cars, against all odds, came about. Or perhaps you are one of those odd ducks who can't get enough of the coupe SUV M's such as the X6 and X4 M Competitions.
I know it's generally accepted wisdom that the best BMWs are often old BMWs—on design alone, the often-overlooked E36 M3 is a personal favorite of mine—but I still can't get over how good the new M5 CS is. The M2 CS isn't bad either, I've heard.
But how about you? What's your all-time favorite go-fast BMW? And, please, nobody say Supra. The joke is dead.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com
