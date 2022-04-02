CW McCall, Artist Behind ‘Convoy’ and Other Trucker Anthems, Dies at 93

After that, Fries took on the persona of C.W. McCall and performed “Convoy” and several other trucker anthems in his distinct baritone narrative. As Joe Ligo wrote for The Drive last year, “Convoy” was entirely fictional but inspired by reality.

“Fries owned multiple CB radios and overheard the Rubber Duck name when listening to chatter between drivers," Ligo wrote. "By the mid-'70s, the trucking industry was being squeezed by rising fuel costs and lower speed limits, both of which hurt productivity and profitability. Convoy was seen as a working class, anti-government protest song, and soon Fries was touring the country as C.W. McCall and performing on network TV.”

In the 70s, if you don't remember, it was common for kids to pump an arm from a car window to a trucker as a request to honk the horn. Squeals of delight and grins would follow if the trucker complied. "Convoy" spawned a whole generation of movie and TV shows about truckers and on-road car chases like B.J. and the Bear, The Dukes of Hazzard, and even a movie of the same name starring Kris Kristoffersen. With lyrics celebrating the unique language of truckers including code words like "smokies" for police and "10-4" for "affirmative," Fries' song became an icon in its own right.

'Cause we got a little ol' convoy

Rockin' through the night

Yeah, we got a little ol' convoy

Ain't she a beautiful sight?

Come on and join our convoy

Ain't nothin' gonna get in our way

We gonna roll this truckin' convoy

'Cross the USA

Fries’ son Bill Fries III confirmed to The Washington Post that his father had passed away after a stay in hospice for cancer in Ouray, Colorado.

I'll be singing "Convoy" softly to myself today as I work.

