VW's Main Factory Producing Fewest Cars Since 1958: Report

The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage is forcing automakers to either stall production or ship cars without some modern amenities. This isn't the only way chip shortages are bringing back the past, as Volkswagen's main Wolfsburg factory, where the Golf and Tiguan are made, is reportedly on track to produce about as many cars in 2021 as it did in 1958—a 63-year low.

Citing "corporate circles," Germany's Die Zeit reports Wolfsburg only barely eked past the 300,000-vehicle mark at the end of Q3. That's reportedly a slip from the already ugly 2020, during which Wolfsburg built fewer than a half-million cars for the first time since 1960. Daniela Cavallo, chair of the General and Group Works Council for Volkswagen AG, attributed the productivity plunge to a lack of managerial preparedness for the supply chain's breakdown.

"The management of a global corporation can be expected to be able to organize purchasing in such a way that cars can be built reliably," Cavallo told the publication. "We cannot yet see a plan from the company management how this crisis can be managed. BMW and Toyota are less affected by the semiconductor shortage. The production downtimes are obviously not a natural law. [sic]"