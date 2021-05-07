Nobody Anywhere Can Watch the New Alex Zanardi Documentary That ‘Debuted’ Last Week

"Disabilities are a very relative condition," said Alex Zanardi to the Orlando Sentinel. "If you can't jump over the problem then you can certainly go around it." An inspiring sentiment from Zanardi, nonetheless, and one he's proven almost unassailable by maintaining a professional racing career even after losing his legs in a gruesome racing crash. But to every rule, there is an exemption, and so far, nobody seems to have found a way of going around the problem of being able to watch his new documentary on Amazon Prime Video.

Last weekend, there was a fair share of coverage around the new documentary scheduled for debut Sunday, May 2. Alex Zanardi: "Disability Is All Relative" is a 52-minute documentary highlighting the Italian's multi-month preparation for 2019's 24 Hours of Daytona. According to one of the film's production partners, BMW, the film debuted last Sunday on a broadcast in Germany and was meant to become available for Amazon customers there, in the United Kingdom, and the United States. Look up the title in Amazon's library, however, and you'll find it unwatchable, with its play button greyed out with the message "this video is currently unavailable to watch in your location."