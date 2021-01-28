Tesla Site Code Shows That Refreshed Model S, X Might Not Get the Yoke Steering Wheel

I can't write the actual words I said to The Drive's Editor-in-Chief the day of the Tesla Cybertruck launch, but it's safe to say that I was skeptical of what we would see as the absolute final product (and CEO Elon Musk's tweets confirmed that later on). Tesla has been developing a little bit of a history with this type of launch—introduce something wild and it becomes abundantly clear what Tesla can do in lieu of having an advertising budget. Yesterday's announcement of the refreshed Model S and Model X during Tesla's earnings call is a prime example of this, with the wildest element of the entire car being its yoke-shaped steering wheel. I began to doubt it. There's no way that this was the only option, right? Well, after dabbling a bit in Tesla's online configurator, I'm here to tell you that Tesla does in fact have a contingency plan: a normal steering wheel.

via Tesla

No—this isn't a render we made, it's an actual image inside of Tesla's configurator. It's just hidden from view. But if you happen to dig into the site's source code a bit, you can pull out the array that generates the image using configurable components. Let's dissect an image link and find out more. Here is the link for a basic Tesla Model S Plaid. It contains an array with permutable variables that let you build the Tesla in a choose-your-own-adventure kind of way. Change them inside of Tesla's configurator and the URL for the image silently changes in the background. If you view the image by itself, you'll get the actual URL. You can now modify the variables directly, however, these changes are useless without knowing what values you can choose from. A quick peek at the source code shows that the very last value in the link's array is labeled "STEERING_WHEEL," and you have two choices to swap through. Change those values will swap the wheel between the yoke (half-wheel) and standard wheel. This option isn't configurable on the site itself and has to be tweaked through values that are passed through the image's URL. Sadly neither option brings back the turn signal stalks, so that's still a bit concerning.

via Tesla