Normally Limited to Parade Laps, Arrow F1 Car Breaks for All-Time Goodwood Lap Record

Opened in 1948, the 2.4-mile Goodwood Circuit replaced a perimeter track of the Royal Air Force's Westhampnett airfield. Frederick Gordon-Lennox's motorsport hub enjoyed tremendous success throughout the 1950s and early 1960s, only to also host the accident that ended Stirling Moss' international career in 1962. With the increasing pace calling for more chicanes, by the end of 1966, the 9th Duke of Richmond decided to close down his circuit instead. However, testing would continue, which led to Bruce McLaren's death in 1970, when rear bodywork failure on his McLaren M8D Can-Am sent him into a spin, only for the big block prototype to crash into a since-demolished bunker.

When the 11th Duke of Richmond decided to reopen the circuit for the Goodwood Revival in 1998, the place was completely rebuilt without changing its original layout. A softwall chicane was built just before the main straight, and every preclusion has been made to make vintage racing as safe as possible at Goodwood. However, with the circuit's speed maintained, running Formula 1 cars at qualifying speeds remained just as much out of the question as racing modern F1 or LMP-style machinery at the Nordschelife.