Watch an Oblivious Truck Driver Dump Cement on Cars as It Drives Down the Road

Imagine driving through town in your new whip and suddenly a concrete truck takes a dump on you. A driver from San Antonio, Texas experienced exactly that and caught it all on video after getting stuck behind a semi-truck dumping wet cement all over the roadway, splashing other vehicles along the way, according to KSAT.

The unidentified woman sent the video to the local San Antonio news affiliate, which aired the video on Tuesday, showing the concrete mixer pouring its contents as it attempts to make a left turn at a junction. The victim said that cement sprayed all over the front bumper and driver’s side of her new car as she pursued the truck to capture it red-handed.

“I pulled into the turning lane behind him and began filming him so I had some sort of evidence as I could not fully process that this was actually happening,” the woman told reporters.