Commercial Van Sales Are Rising, and That's Good News for the US Economy

The boom times of the past few years seem to have waned a bit this summer. Car loans are getting longer than ever, overall sales are slowing despite a decent August, and talk of a possible recession keeps nagging at everyone. We're here to ease that anxiety a bit. Not with complicated economic formulas or stock forecasts, but with another indicator that's easy to understand: cargo vans.

It turns out that of all vehicles, it's commercial van sales that hold the strongest correlation to the health of the overall economy. This tip comes courtesy of analyst Ed Kim at AutoPacific, who points out that American businesses actually purchase far more work vans than anything else. There's just more of an overlapping use case across a variety of industries for a big old van than a pickup truck. Also, the core businesses buying these tough vans are themselves good early indicators—things like construction, trades, and shipping.

On the other side of the coin, the inverse is true. As growth slows owners and operators will hold on to vans longer, opting for more maintenance to keep them running instead of purchasing new ones. So we checked the August sales stats—which are admittedly missing the quarterly numbers from Ford, GM, and Ram, three key players in the space—and found that even in this limited data set, commercial van sales are still strong.

Nissan NV Commercial Vans