What You Need to Know About This Weekend’s 2021 F1 Season Finale

This has been a very long Formula One season. The longest ever, in fact. We're into the 22nd race this year, heading toward mid-December, and things just won't stop happening. The championship might as well have come full circle to where we started in Bahrain. Just a short drive over in Abu Dhabi, the points difference between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is exactly as it was 21 races ago. Here's what you need to know about what's going down around Yas Marina: The Closest Title Fight in 47 Years

Getty

OK, look. We can't get around this. The last time the F1 title fight went down to the wire in this way, two guys exactly equal on points, neither Lewis Hamilton nor Max Verstappen was born. And back in 1974, there were just 15 races on the calendar and only the top six drivers to finish scored points. In 2021, Hamilton and Verstappen sit at 369.5 points each and will stay that way until the checkered flag falls on Sunday. If neither of them scores a point during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen will take the drivers' title as he's won more races this year. If Hamilton can manage to score one more point than Verstappen, it's his—or vice versa. In terms of today's action, Verstappen was fastest on softs in FP1, though Hamilton was fastest on medium tires in FP2. It's incredibly likely, given how close both Red Bull and Mercedes looked to other teams, that both of them are sandbagging. They could very well be turning down their power units to avoid the other team getting much insight into practice runs, especially as there's plenty of data to be gathered at what's not the same old, boring circuit we've been going to. Major Track Updates

Getty