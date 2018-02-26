Watch a Tesla Model X Beat Down a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk on the Drag Strip

With a 707-horsepower Hellcat engine under the hood, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is built to do one thing: Go fast. Unfortunately, it's still not as quick as a maxed-out Tesla Model X P100D, as shown in this recent drag strip battle between internal combustion and electric power.

The Trackhawk is an insane machine, and even though it represents a special kind of raw, mindless power, there's actually a lot of technical wizardry going on behind the scenes to keep the 5,300-pound brick moving in a straight line all the way to its 180 mph top speed. It's not as spritely as, say, a Porsche Cayenne, but if you were to pick any gas-powered production SUV off the showroom floor to win a drag race, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is probably the safest bet.