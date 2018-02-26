Watch a Tesla Model X Beat Down a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk on the Drag Strip
You can't outrun the future.
With a 707-horsepower Hellcat engine under the hood, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is built to do one thing: Go fast. Unfortunately, it's still not as quick as a maxed-out Tesla Model X P100D, as shown in this recent drag strip battle between internal combustion and electric power.
The Trackhawk is an insane machine, and even though it represents a special kind of raw, mindless power, there's actually a lot of technical wizardry going on behind the scenes to keep the 5,300-pound brick moving in a straight line all the way to its 180 mph top speed. It's not as spritely as, say, a Porsche Cayenne, but if you were to pick any gas-powered production SUV off the showroom floor to win a drag race, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is probably the safest bet.
That is, unless its matched up with something like the Tesla Model X. In its top-flight P100D trim with Ludicrous+ mode activated, the electric SUV launches from 0 to 60 mph in an eye-watering 2.9 seconds. It's got the same dual-motor drivetrain as the Model S, with 259 horsepower up front and 503 horsepower in the rear. And of course, that means tons and tons of instant torque at your disposal.
Even with all that in mind, the results in the video are still striking. The Model X blows the doors off the Trackhawk in four straight races, showing that while the future might not sound as cool, it will still be seriously quick.
