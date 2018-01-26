Watch Larry Chen Thrash a Safari Porsche 964 on a Frozen Lake

To add to Hoonigan's ever-growing catalog of car content it added a new show to supplement its popular series, Daily Transmission called Daily Transmission Tangents. This new series highlights some of the things that may not have been worthy of a full episode and where it releases even cooler car video footage as well. For the most recent episode of Daily Transmission Tangents world-renowned automotive photographer, Larry Chen and videographer Will Roegge headed to Wisconsin to drive a Kelly-Moss Safari Porsche 964 on a frozen lake.

We've chatted about Chen in the past, but Roeggeis no slouch when it comes to his craft either. He has worked on the Gymkhana series as well as created his own content including filming Pikes Peak legend Jeff Zwart and his documentary Keep Drifting Fun. The beginning of the Daily Transmission Tangents episode features Hoonigan shop foreman Dan Sommer having to pay a bet from an episode earlier this week when he bet against some Honda Civics racing in the Donut Garage lot. He lost and had to get his face shaved in a funny way. Chen's and Roegge's content starts a little after the 4-minute mark.