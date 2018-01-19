There's a Russian Dash-Cam Documentary Now Playing in Theaters

Dashboard-mounted cameras have gained a lot of popularity in recent years and for good reason. With the right setup, one can record and store hours worth of driving footage in high-definition. Someone decided to compile the snippets that have made their way online into one long clip and dubbed it The Road Movie, which hits theaters today.

Fraudulent accidents, petty theft, and police bribery forced everyday motorists to equip their vehicles with cameras to monitor their surroundings at all times. That's how it all started in Russia, the backdrop of The Road Movie.

Involved in a hit-and-run? Just pull over, rewind and report the license plate number. Someone sideswipe you on the way to work and then try to blame you? Simply send the dashboard camera video to the insurance company and let them decide who's at fault. Dashboard cameras have become the secret to winning (or losing) insurance claims. Blatant insurance fraud is not so easy when you are being recorded.

In case you are wondering how a found footage movie made up of various clips holds up, at the time of writing, 83 percent of critics gave it a positive remark according to review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes. Movie blog /Film called it "an insane journey through dangerous Russian roads". While there is an abundance of crashes throughout, tanks, wild animals and even a meteor make appearances as well. The Road Movie is now playing in select theaters across the country.