Watch Latvian Rally Driver Janis Baumanis Race High-Speed Drones in a Buggy

Janis Baumanis is a race car driver who participates in the FIA World Rallycross Championship. Recently he worked with the YouTube channel Robyworks and together they released a video where Baumanis races a bunch of drones on track while piloting a buggy.

Baumanis has been racing professionally since the age of 16. He is a former autocross champion in his native Latvia as well as an FIA European Rallycross Champion. The drones Baumanis was running from were a group of drones powered by the Drone Racing Latvia team. According to the competition UAV outfit, their drone drivers have competed all over Europe. Their drivers participated in drone events in Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, England, Spain, and Finland.