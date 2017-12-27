Watch Porsche Break the Nurburgring Record for Fastest Lap While Towing a Trailer

Porsche is really good at going around the Nurburgring Nordschleife very fast. Porsche currently owns the rear-wheel-drive record and the coveted production car record at the Nurburgring with the insane 2018 911 GT2 RS setting a blistering lap time of 6:47.3. The Porsche Panamera no longer holds the record for fastest sedan around the ‘Ring , but a Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo did just break a record that we didn’t know existed with Patrick Simon behind the wheel. It’s the fastest car to lap the Nurburgring while towing a trailer with a lap time of 12 minutes and six seconds. That might sound like a long time, but the track is 12.9 miles long and the car hit a top speed of 112 mph.

An empty trailer would have been too easy, so Porsche loaded up a vintage Porsche Junior tractor to go along for the ride. The Porsche Junior was manufactured from 1952 to 1963 and is powered by an air-cooled, single-cylinder, 822cc diesel engine that makes 14-horsepower. By comparison, the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo hauling it makes 550-hp.



This record and the accompanying video might be a bit of a goofy stunt, but it does show off just how versatile the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo wagon really is. Nothing encapsulates both practicality and performance in one stylish package without compromise quite like this Porsche wagon. If you’ve ever needed proof that it’s one vehicle that truly does it all, this impressive new record is quite convincing.



