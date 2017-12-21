Hoonigan's Field Trip to the Baja 1000

Part 2 of the Hoonigan's Baja 1000 Field Trip began with the trophy trucks beginning to fly by at speed including friend of Hoonigan driver BJ Baldwin.

The Hoonigan crew drove up to the first BFGoodrich pit to watch the racers begin to work on their cars. They took note of the tools at the pit including an endless supply of impact wrenches, grinders, and hammers. They got to see drivers Jessi Combs and Casey Currie who they chatted with in Part 1 while they visited the pit.

The Part 2 video shows a great behind the scenes of chasing the Baja 1000. Originally, the Hoonigan crew was planning on following Bill Caswell, but he did not arrive to the race in time, so the Hoonigans borrowed his race book and went on their adventure.

The ScumBug fared well considering it was driving on roads that few hundred thousand dollar trophy trucks have trouble with. The steering wheel needed to be screwed on while driving and at one point it came completely off.

The video shows the Hoonigans watching the race, the beautiful beach side camping locations, and fun they had bombing around in the desert terrain. Check out Hoonigans Part 2 video of their Baja 1000 Field Trip below.