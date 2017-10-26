This Video Shows Exactly How Mazda's 'Revolutionary' New Skyactiv-X Engine Works

The Tokyo Motor Show has brought us several delights from the Land of the Rising Sun, but none are quite as intriguing (or ambitious) as Mazda's new Skyactiv-X engine architecture. The "revolutionary" new powerplant promises to provide both the torque and fuel economy of a diesel and the performance and emissions of a regular gas engine, all while saving internal combustion power from the executioner's electric sword. But how will it work exactly?

Mazda claims to have finally perfected their own version of homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI), which has been something of a white whale for many automakers in recent years. At the risk of over-explaining, gasoline engines work by using a spark plug to ignite a mixture of fuel and air, while diesel engines compress the air in a cylinder before adding fuel, which then spontaneously ignites.

One of the key differences is that a gas engine's spark plug is a single source of ignition within a cylinder, while the compressed air in a diesel ignites at multiple points throughout the chamber. Compression ignition requires less fuel and burns quickly and completely, so bringing that technology to life in a gasoline engine should theoretically bring all the benefits of a diesel without all those problematic emissions.