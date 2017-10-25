Watch This Open Turbo Setup Destroy Itself by Sucking Up a Shop Rag

An exposed turbo may not have the same cultural cache as a big ol' bug catcher intake, but there's a good reason most snails stay safely hidden away under the hood. After all, the whole point of a turbo is to cram massive amounts of air into the engine to boost its power. So what happens when a foreign object meets a turbine spinning at 150,000 RPM? Nothing pretty for either party, unfortunately.

A video surfaced on Facebook this week showing exactly why most turbos are tucked away out of sight—and if they're exposed, you can bet they're usually covered with a filter or screen of some kind. It shows a faceless car's dyno run that starts out great and takes a turn for the tragic when the turbo manages to pick up a shop rag right off a nearby bench. It hovers majestically in midair for a moment before being sucked into the blades and instantly vaporized.