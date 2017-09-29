This BMW M3 E46 is Packing a Viper V-10
Caution: Hearing an M3 make the growl of a V-10 might hurt your brain.
They say that if it’s worth doing, it’s worth overdoing. That mantra applies pretty well to this wild EU spec BMW M3 E46 with a massive, all-American Viper V-10 engine stuffed under the hood. I hesitate to say it’s “under” the hood because there’s a huge rectangle cut out of the hood to fit this engine and let it breathe. Oddly enough, this isn't the first time we've seen an M3 E46 powered by a V-10.
Not satisfied with the 3.2-liter S54B32 inline-six engine which makes 338 horsepower and 269 foot-pounds of torque that came standard in this M3, the guys at Sulava Racing Team in Georgia (the country, not the state) decided it needed more cylinders and more power.
We reached out to Sulava Racing Team and confirmed the donor engine is from a third-generation Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster. It’s an 8.3-liter V-10 that makes 510 hp and 535 foot-pounds of torque. The T-56 six-speed manual transmission also comes from a Viper. The engine appears to be unmodified with the only major mechanical modification to this M3 being the engine swap itself.
The body of the car has been heavily modified to accommodate the new power plant. There’s the panel cut out of the hood and a widebody kit to fit all the necessary tire in the car without having them stick out too far. It also gets custom front- and rear- spoilers to help keep all of that power on the road, a green paint job, and exhaust coming out of the back of the car rather than the sides like on a Viper.
With all of that extra weight up front and unwieldy power, one could argue that the Viper V-10 makes this M3 worse, not better. But it’s an M3 with a V-10. It’s not about practicality or refinement. It’s about doing something crazy so you can say that you did it.
- RELATEDWatch This E46 BMW M3 Fly Up Lebanon's Falougha Hill ClimbGaro Haroutiounian may not be a household name in the U.S.—but he should be.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis V-10 BMW M3 Build Is Heaven's Own Drift CarLuke Fink's V-10-engined 3 Series screams louder than a bunch of preteens at a Justin Bieber concert.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This V-10-Powered BMW 1M Drift Like CrazyTrust us—it never gets old.READ NOW
- RELATED454-HP BMW M3 CS Is Coming in 2018, Report SaysIt's poised to be the most powerful M3 ever made.READ NOW
- RELATEDeBay Find: 1976 BMW 2002 with a Modest E36 M42 EngineThe engine swap is just the beginning of the modifications on this Bimmer.READ NOW