Watch The Full Timed Shootout Hillclimb at Goodwood Here
This has got to be the greatest motor gathering there is.
You won't find a variety quite like this anywhere else. The Goodwood Festival of Speed is exactly what it sounds like, and it celebrates the quickest cars from the pre-war era all the way to 2017. The annual Shootout Hillclimb pits all of the top entrants against each other to set the fastest time up the track, and this year, we saw fantastic machines like the 28.5L "Beast of Turin" Fiat S76 and Pat Doran's Ford RS200 make their way around Lord March's lawn. Luckily for those of us who weren't able to attend the event, Goodwood streamed the entire event on YouTube, which you can see here.
We won't give away any spoilers, but just know that this is a greater assimilation of speed than you'll find anywhere else. Racers of all varieties including Grand Prix, Rally, Touring Cars, and Le Mans winners spat flames and squealed their way through the one-way circuit to create one of the greater overall competitions we've seen at the Goodwood grounds.
Even if you don't stick around for the entire 51 minutes, you can easily watch (and listen to) these haymakers punch above their weightclass for awhile without skipping a beat. It very well may be the only event where you can see a legendary CanAm McLaren compete against a modern day Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, not to mention the Formula E cars that battle up next to the monstrous displacement machines of the 1920s.
Watch below as some of the most famous personalities in racing compete here at Goodwood, and if you don't mind, I'll be over here planning a personal trip to England next year.
Oh yeah, don't forget that stellar Jaguar XJR12D. It may or may not have a lot to with this year's running.
- RELATEDWatch Mad Mike Drift His 4-Rotor MX-5 at GoodwoodThe wild Kiwi marks its territory with a pair of longs black streaks left on the road.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Sends Their Le Mans Winning 919 Hybrid Up The Hill At GoodwoodTimo Bernhard's instructions were probably "take it easy, don't hit anything, and make a lot of noise".READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This 1,000-HP Red Bull Rally Truck Blast Up the Goodwood HillclimbNothing like watching 10 tons of metal show physics who's boss.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan Brings its Electric 'BladeGlider' Sports Car to GoodwoodCan an EV sports car roll with the vintage racers and hypercars? Nissan says yes.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a NASCAR Crash at Goodwood Festival of SpeedIncoming jokes about NASCARs only being able to turn left.READ NOW