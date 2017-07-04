Watch The Full Timed Shootout Hillclimb at Goodwood Here

You won't find a variety quite like this anywhere else. The Goodwood Festival of Speed is exactly what it sounds like, and it celebrates the quickest cars from the pre-war era all the way to 2017. The annual Shootout Hillclimb pits all of the top entrants against each other to set the fastest time up the track, and this year, we saw fantastic machines like the 28.5L "Beast of Turin" Fiat S76 and Pat Doran's Ford RS200 make their way around Lord March's lawn. Luckily for those of us who weren't able to attend the event, Goodwood streamed the entire event on YouTube, which you can see here.

We won't give away any spoilers, but just know that this is a greater assimilation of speed than you'll find anywhere else. Racers of all varieties including Grand Prix, Rally, Touring Cars, and Le Mans winners spat flames and squealed their way through the one-way circuit to create one of the greater overall competitions we've seen at the Goodwood grounds.

Even if you don't stick around for the entire 51 minutes, you can easily watch (and listen to) these haymakers punch above their weightclass for awhile without skipping a beat. It very well may be the only event where you can see a legendary CanAm McLaren compete against a modern day Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, not to mention the Formula E cars that battle up next to the monstrous displacement machines of the 1920s.

Watch below as some of the most famous personalities in racing compete here at Goodwood, and if you don't mind, I'll be over here planning a personal trip to England next year.