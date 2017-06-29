Breaking Down John Wick 2's Opening Car Chase: 'Keanu Is a Great Driver'

The John Wick franchise is a heartwarming tale about a happy-go-lucky man, his puppy, and his prized 1969 Ford Mustang. Alright, not quite. But it is true that Wick's Mustang plays a central role in the series' story, despite spending most of the first movie locked up by an evil gang of Russians. There's a lot more vehicular mayhem in the second installment, and it turns out Keanu Reeves himself was in the driver's seat for much of the action.

John Wick: Chapter 2 stunt coordinator Darrin Prescott sat with Vanity Fair to break down the movie's opening scene, in which the "retired" assassin rescues his beloved Mustang (either a Boss 429 or a Mach 1, depending on who you ask) from a warehouse chop shop in a slidey, crash-packed car chase. According to Prescott, Keanu Reeves is "one of the best actor-drivers in the business," so it wasn't too hard for the stunt crew to make him look like a badass behind the wheel.

That doesn't mean it wasn't a lot of work, though. For several scenes, a stuntman drove the car from a roof-mounted cockpit so Reeves could focus on acting. Then there were complex tricks like the sweet jump-drift through a warehouse door, which took "7 or 8 takes" and destroyed at least one Mustang when a stunt driver clipped the steel door frame in midair.