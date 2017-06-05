Watch a Front-End Loader Dump Water on a Burning Car in a Flood
The fire department arrived on the scene shortly after.
A bystander behind the wheel of a front-end loader jumped into action Friday to extinguish a blaze when he noticed a car that was stuck on a flooded Dallas street had caught fire, according to local news station WFAA.
Nikki Carmona's Mercedes-Benz began to smoke after it died on a flooded street, she explained to WFAA. Though Carmona managed to get out of the car, a fire grew inside the vehicle—until the general manager of nearby Bane Machinery showed up in a front-end loader and diffused the situation.
“He just jumped out there and put it out. Didn’t hesitate and was happy to do it,” Scott Bane, owner of Bane Machinery, said about his general manager to WFAA.
The manager scooped up flood water with the loader in an attempt to put the fire out. After just two dumps, the fire appeared to be pretty much contained.
For the record, driving through a flooded street is never a good call. Usually, it'll end with a dead car—but if you're extremely unlucky, that could then cause the immobilized vehicle to catch fire, or worse. No matter how fun or effortless it might look, don't do it.
- RELATEDWatch a Buick LeSabre Plow Through Floodwaters Like a ChampThose late-90's Buicks are nigh-impossible to kill.READ NOW
- RELATEDRussian PepsiCo Factory Accident Floods City Streets with Fruit JuiceThe Drive can only assume having fruit juice in your brake rotors isn't the best thing in the world.READ NOW
- RELATEDWater Skiing Behind an SUV in Australian Floodwaters Looks WildThese hooligans are making the most out of flooding in Queensland, Australia.READ NOW
- RELATEDLamborghini Hits San Diego Flood, Doesn’t CareMeet the Lamboat.READ NOW
- RELATEDWhen Flood Waters Rise, Out Come the Big RigsUnfortunately it takes a natural disaster to see what America has in its burliest garages.READ NOW