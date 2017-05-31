Blocks-Long Nissan Skyline Burnout Leads to $1,000 Ticket On Facebook Live

There are a lot of things that can make a burnout truly legendary. Sometimes it involves smoking the tires through seven gears, or possibly a whole lotta flames—but one surefire path to viral infamy is live-streaming your buddy laying down a three-block-long burnout in a RHD R32 Nissan Skyline on a public road and immediately getting pulled over.

Erstwhile Facebooker John Sabal was filming from the passenger seat as his friend Matthew Hutchinson drove around Ocean City, Maryland in a Nissan Skyline earlier this month. The video opens with the burnout already in progress and Sabal encouraging Hutchinson to "keep in going, bro." That's exactly what he does, burning rubber for almost two more blocks through traffic to the amazement of nearby pedestrians.

At 0:18, he finally lets off the gas, and the sound of screaming tires is immediately—and we mean immediately—replaced with the unmistakable wail of a police siren. A marked cruiser materializes through the smoke behind them, lights flashing away. "I'm going to jail for that one," the driver says with a small hint of pride. "He's definitely gonna handcuff me for that."